Super Bowl LVII: Babyface performs ‘America the Beautiful’

In addition to the National Anthem, Super Bowl LVII is featuring other performances, whether it be “America the Beautiful” or “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

With both of these performances today, let’s just say that there are some living legends front and center — people who won’t get super-intimidated by so many people watching all over the country. So where do we start?

For “America the Beautiful,” you have none other than Babyface taking on the honor. Obviously, he’s someone well known to people across generations.

As for “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” you are getting a chance to see here Sheryl Lee Ralph! She’s an extraordinary actress and singer known for many different things, but right now’s generating even more attention as the star of Abbott Elementary.

Remember that the National Anthem itself is being performed by none other than Chris Stapleton, and this is all a part of one of the longest pre-game shows out there within the sporting world.

What did you think about the “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” performances before Super Bowl LVII?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other great updates coming really soon.

