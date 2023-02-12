The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Zach and Kat’s Bahamas date

Tomorrow night you’re going to see The Bachelor episode 4 on ABC, and you don’t have to wait to see the newest sneak peek!

We know that when you think about Kat as a part of this show, you’re probably thinking about a different woman instead in Cat, who was loud and we met during the After the Final Rose last season. Kat was actually referred to in the press materials as Katherine, but with the other Cat gone she seems to now have full ownership of the nickname.

Without further ado now … let’s talk about the actual date. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview of Zach Shallcross and Kat’s date in the Bahamas. This is typically The Bachelor fare, as you’ve got a walk along the beach, some time on a boat, and a chance to swim down to an underwater sculpture. There’s a lot of romance and of course, Kat could easily see herself with Zach down the road. This is all in line with how ABC described the date in their synopsis ahead of time: “Zach sets sail to explore the world’s largest underwater sculpture and see how deep his connection with one lucky girl can grow.”

Do we think there is chemistry here? Sure, but the show only gives us so much footage and because of that, it’s honestly hard to know! There are so many things that we remain in the dark about and unfortunately, that’s going to remain the case for most of the season. A lot gets left on the cutting room floor, and we actually think that Zach is much funnier and has more personality than the confines of this franchise ever allow us to see.

We do think Kat makes it out of this date with a rose — we’ll see where things go from there.

