Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/12?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you do come searching more information on that, it’s hard to blame you! We do tend to think the show’s return is very much in demand, especially since February is when we do tend to see it back with all-new episodes.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in with a slice of rather unfortunate news: You are going to be waiting one more week to see it come back. There is no installment tonight, but the plan remains for February 19 to be the epic start of the new season! The reason why there is no premiere in a few hours is pretty darn simple: It is the Super Bowl! Starting off the show the same night as the biggest television event of the year would be a terrible decision. We recognize fully that HBO doesn’t necessarily rely on live viewing, but of course, they do still want headlines around their show! Nobody would be focused on it if it were to premiere tonight.

Starting next week, though, there will be less competition in terms of late-night TV and, Oscars aside, that will be the case for a good while.

So what can you expect to see from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it actually returns to TV? Well, let’s just say not that much that is different from what we’ve seen in the past. Sometimes, it’s a great thing for a show to know exactly what it is and not work that hard to drift from the formula. The content itself is what makes one episode different from the next! While there are a few newsworthy subjects that Oliver could tackle when the show is back, there is no guarantee that they will. So much here is about the element of surprise!

Now, let’s just hope that times moves pretty fast over the next several days…

Are you expect to see Last Week Tonight with John Oliver back in just one week’s time?

