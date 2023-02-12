The Flash season 9 spoilers: Oliver’s return & plenty of action

There is a pretty good chance that you’ve heard a few things already about Stephen Amell’s return to The Flash season 9. Oliver Queen is iconic; after all, without him there would be no Arrowverse or show here starting Grant Gustin! We know there was a lot of thought put into bringing the character back, and there is no attempt here to try and retcon anything that we saw during the eight-season run of Arrow.

Even still, it does appear that there will be something done within this upcoming episode with Amell to honor what he did in the past. In speaking on this subject further to TVLine, here is some of what Danielle Panabaker (who directed Amell’s return episode) had to say:

“There is [a fight scene that transpires], and my understanding is that one of the stunts we did was one of the biggest stunts that has ever been done on Flash … [There is a] fight sequence that was my homage to the incredible fight sequences that they did on Arrow all those years. So, it’s a packed, full episode, absolutely.”

Would you ultimately expect nothing less here? Amell is certainly still more than capable of some intense fight scenes, as he’s been working on Heels ever since he wrapped up his time as Oliver. His appearance on The Flash could carry with it some of the grittiness that was especially there in the earlier part of Arrow — remember when it was a world largely without superpowers, similar in that way to what we saw in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy? That seems like forever ago at this given point in time.

In the end, let’s just hope that there are some really exciting things in this episode, but really the entirety of The Flash’s final season. We hope that the entirety of the episodes to come are a love letter to what we’ve seen over the course of the past several years.

