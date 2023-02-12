Vienna Blood season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the big finale today on PBS, what can you be excited about when it comes to a Vienna Blood season 4 renewal? Or, is there any guarantee that the show is coming back for more? Let’s just say that there is quite a bit to get into within this piece!

First and foremost, though, let’s start with the bad news: At the moment, nothing seems to be confirmed when it comes to the crime drama’s future. We know that it airs overseas on BBC Two, and that network could be the one that facilitates the renewal conversations more so than anyone else. PBS may still be involved as an international partner, but these sort of negotiations are often complex.

If there is one simple reason to have hope here, though, it is this: We tend to see these sort of detective dramas as the sort that have a long life. They are made in a way that is reasonably cost-effective, and there is such a wide audience that will be eager for more. With this one in particular you’ve got a fantastic setting and time period that really helps to transport you somewhere different. That does help to make it stand out from the rest of the genre.

Now, provided that we do get more Vienna Blood, this brings us to the next question: When will it air? Unlike the show’s Sunday-night companion in Miss Scarlet and the Duke, there is no real word on production as of yet. Because of this, we can’t envision it coming back before late 2023 or early 2024, and that’s with the knowledge that this show doesn’t do a lot of episodes at once. Good things take time.

Also, we don’t think it’s really a bad thing that viewers out there have a little bit of time where they start to miss a show a little bit…

Do you think we are going to see a Vienna Blood season 4 renewal on PBS down the road?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, we suggest that you come back around for some other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

