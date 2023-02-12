Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 premiere date hopes

After the season 3 finale today on PBS, do you want to know more about a Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 premiere date? What is there to be excited about here?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and make it clear that the detective drama is 100% coming back for more, and you don’t have to worry about that. Late last year, the good news was confirmed — not only that, but production officially kicked off for the latest batch of episodes. It’s always great for the network to have British dramas like this that have a certain element of stability — it is a big part of the Masterpiece brand and viewers know, more or less, what you are going to see here year in and year out.

So now that we have confirmation on a season 4 renewal, let’s get to the following question: When will you see Miss Scarlet and the Duke actually premiere? This is going to be fully up to what PBS wants, since they have a good bit of flexibility here. There have been episodes that aired first in the UK, but things were done a little bit differently in regards to season 3. A lot of it could come down stateside to when PBS has a hole in their schedule that they need to fill.

At the moment, our feeling is that at the earliest, we could get new episodes again later this year. We imagine that there will be a somewhat longer wait between season 3 and season 4 than there was between season 2 and season 3 — after all, it would be hard for the opposite to be true, all things considered.

No matter when the show is back, let’s just hope for some more great mysteries and plenty of drama from top to bottom!

What do you most want to see on Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4?

When do you think the show is going to be back? Let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







