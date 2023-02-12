The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: A Labor Day start?

With a larger amount of information at our disposal, it’s certainly easier to raise some big questions regarding The Gilded Age season 2 over at HBO. That includes, at least in this instance, whether or not we’re truly getting a September launch for the period drama.

The source on this date is a legitimate one, as Nathan Lane made a comment about it recently on The Today Show. We do recognize that dates are always subject to change, but we do have to utilize, at least in this instance, that this is where we are.

Because of this, we’re of course looking around in our brain to try and answer one question: What is the earliest date possible, given what we know, that season 2 could premiere? We know that there are a few dates possible, provided that the series does air in September and sticks around on Monday nights. This is what brings us to Monday, September 4, which does at least make some sense for a few different reasons. It’s early on in the month, and we do think it doesn’t make sense to start the show super-late given that filming is already done. Also, The Gilded Age does tend to have fairly short seasons and this would enable the network to put something else on after.

Are there any concerns with premiering a show like this on a major holiday like Labor Day? We would certainly understand if there were some concerns about this, but we don’t think it is worth pressing the panic button over at this point. There’s no real evidence that Labor Day evening is a bad night for TV and honestly, live ratings don’t really matter anymore. The most important thing is that there’s a good marketing campaign, and that viewers who watched season 1 come back.

After all, don’t we all want to get news on a season 3 as soon as possible?

