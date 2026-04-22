Is Scrubs new tonight on ABC, April 22, 2026?

Is Scrubs new tonight on ABC? The revival has brought a wonderful amount of charm and nostalgia over the past several weeks, so will that be continuing?

Well, as great as it would be in order to dive into something more here, this is where we regrettably do have some bad news to share: We are going to be waiting a while to see Zach Braff and the rest of the cast back. Technically, there is a chance that we do not in general. Last week could very well serve as the finale, as there is no season 2 confirmed at the network as of yet.

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Are we still hopeful? Sure, but we do live in a world where almost nothing is guaranteed and we do move forward with that in mind. We tend to think that ABC is going to analyze a lot of the numbers heavily over the next couple of weeks and then after that, start to make more of a firm decision on the future.

From where we stand, our feeling is that a season 2 will air in fall 2026 or early 2027. There’s a chance we could get more episodes than the nine that we had in season 1, but we’re not sure that we will ever seen the huge orders that we had back during the show’s heyday. The idea would be to spotlight more problems within modern medicine, while also honoring legacy and some familiar faces we’ve come to know and love. One person we definitely think that we are going to be seeing more of is John C. McGinley as Perry Cox, though there is a chance that it would be as a patient more than a physician.

Related – Get some more discussion now on Scrubs, including other chatter on a season 2 return for iconic characters

What do you most want to see when the Scrubs revival returns … provided it does?

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