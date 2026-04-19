Scrubs revival season 2 spoilers: Will Dr. Kelso appear?

While the Scrubs revival at ABC is certainly doing its part to live in the present, it is also hard to deny some other things. Take, for starters, that there are a lot of great people from the past we still want to see!

We were undoubtedly lucky through the first season to see people like Dr. Cox, despite John C. McGinley being busy with another show in Rooster. (The plan is for him to be involved more in a season 2, if the show gets renewed.) Now, what about Dr. Kelso? Ken Jenkins is arguably the most prominent series regular from the original show to not appear in the revival, but he is also older and, at this point in his life, likely disconnected from some of his time at the hospital.

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Months ago, it was suggested by executive producer Bill Lawrence that Kelso could be in season 2, and that does appear to be echoed now by showrunner Aseem Batra. Speaking to Deadline, the EP said the following when asked if the plan still was for Jenkins to appear:

Absolutely … We will be rolling out characters that we didn’t get to see last season for sure. We too were figuring out how to do all of this. We’re in Vancouver, and we’re in LA and we have nine episodes, really eight, because once you do the pilot and establish everything, then you have eight more to go and introduce new people. So we have plans for all of that, we’re very excited to see folks that we miss from the old Scrubs.

We do think that amidst all the cameos and returns the series will push forward, just like the newcomers will continue to be important. It is a balancing act! Yet, at the same time the powers-that-be did a great job working to figure it out in the first go-around.

Related – Is a season 2 of the Scrubs revival likely?

What are you hoping to see in season 2 of the Scrubs revival, provided that it happens?

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