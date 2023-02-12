Puppy Bowl 2023 start time, network, where to watch, stream

Sure, we recognize that today is Super Bowl Sunday for a lot of people out there, but there’s another big event well-worth anticipating, as well. The Puppy Bowl is almost here! This is a great opportunity to have some fun and see some adorable puppies in what has become a really fun tradition.

Ultimately, think of it this way: This is better than watching a few hours of pre-game coverage for an event that you’ve heard about for months on end already!

So where are you going to see the event this year? We know that the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has been very much maligned, but this may be one of the occasions where it turns out to be a good thing for a lot of people out there. The Puppy Bowl (or, to by specific, Puppy Bowl XIX) is poised to kick off at 2:00 p.m. Eastern or 11:00 a.m. Pacific, and the official press release notes that there are more ways to watch it than ever:

[The] original and longest running call-to-adoption TV event returns for its 19th year on Animal Planet, TBS and streaming on HBO Max and discovery+. The three-hour television matchup will showcase more puppies, more animal shelters and rescues and more inspiring adoption stories than ever before as the puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium to win the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy.

Ultimately, the HBO Max inclusion now makes it so much easier to watch, which we know has been a point of frustration in the past for people who are not regular cable subscribers. This should be a fun little diversion in your way, and it goes without saying that there is a fantastic cause at the center of everything. Let’s just hope that this event proves to be every bit as fun as it has been in the past … and also adorable.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to the 2023 Puppy Bowl?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Animal Planet.)

