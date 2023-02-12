YOU season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Aftermath of big Rhys reveal

As we get ourselves prepared for YOU season 4 episode 6 on Netflix next month, obviously there is a lot to be excited about! There are opportunities to see the aftermath of the big, killer reveal in episode 5 — Joe Goldberg has an adversary like no other, and it just so happens that his name is Rhys.

What we can say about the Eat the Rich killer right now is that he is fundamentally similar and yet different than Joe. Penn Badgley’s character can relate to him on some level, but also shy away in others. We know, after all, that Joe has never considered himself evil and there are reasons why he does all of the little things that he does. This does add another level of tension to the story from start to finish.

Speaking more about this very subject to TVLine, here is at least some of what showrunner Sera Gamble had to say:

“Now we’re in a different kind of movie, one where we know who the killer is, so it really becomes more about the relationship between Joe and the killer … I glibly refer to it as the serial killer buddy movie part of the season. We’ve never seen Joe have a conversation with someone who is — I don’t know if we can say he’s worse, but he’s just as bad. And I will say that Rhys doesn’t suffer the same level of regret and shame that Joe does. That, to us, is fascinating.”

What will Rhys want with Joe? That’s also what makes this fascinating since in a way, he may be desperately seeking someone who he can be his true self with. However, he is sure to be disappointed once he realizes that Joe does not view himself as anywhere near the same sort of guy. If you were hoping for some unique conflict throughout the remainder of season 4, rest assured — this story could provide it!

How do you think the story is going to continue moving into YOU season 4 episode 6 over on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

