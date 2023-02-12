Is The Last of Us new tonight on HBO with season 1 episode 6?

Is The Last of Us new tonight on HBO? Just in a matter of weeks, there’s no denying that this show has become an institution. It has revolutionized the post-apocalyptic thriller, given us stellar performances, and also served as another remainder that video-game adaptations can be great. At the end of the day, it is all about the people involved and the total level of care that they put into the project.

Now that we’ve all of that, let’s get into what is actually happening in terms of the schedule tonight — after all, it is a little bit complicated. Technically, there is a new episode on HBO in that it hasn’t premiered on the network as of yet. However, this episode (season 1 episode 5) has actually been available on HBO Max since Friday. The network / streaming company made the decision to release this one early in light of the Super Bowl coming on this weekend.

If you haven’t seen episode 5 as of yet, let’s just say that you are in for an incredible treat. This is a powerful story that is a direct continuation of the episodes of episode 4, and you will learn a lot about a number of new characters, whether it be Sam, Henry, or the villainous Kathleen played by Melanie Lynskey. All three of them are going to be important in their own right and we are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table.

Of course, one of the things that really makes this show special is that it never loses sight of anyone’s humanity. It could be rather easy to just look at things in more of the big, dramatic macro sense, but this is never a show that does that. It keeps things as intimate as it can with Joel and Ellie, even if their mission is one that has global stakes pretty much for the entirety of the story.

