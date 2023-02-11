The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Super Bowl reveal?

Could we learn a premiere date for The Wheel of Time season 2 during the Super Bowl tomorrow night? There is a case for a pretty reasonable argument here.

So where do we start? Well, let’s keep that rather simple: With a reminder that Prime Video has a great argument to make for having this happen. This is an extremely popular show with a dedicated audience, and you can argue that this would easily help to expand it. Also, you could amplify the action elements in a teaser for a Super Bowl audience, and announcing a date would help justify the massive cost of a 30-second spot.

Also, remember that there’s a definite relationship between Amazon and NFL broadcasts already. Sure, it is true that the Super Bowl is airing on Fox, but Prime Video had Thursday Night Football most of the season and the company has had several commercials during the game over the years. Even if there is not an exclusive The Wheel of Time teaser, it could be combined with a few other shows. If season 2 wasn’t coming in the next several months, we’d be a little more pessimistic about it; yet, we’re still holding out hope you will see the premiere in the first half of this year.

Even with all of the arguments for such a reveal tomorrow night, we still wouldn’t bank on it as a sure thing. When you start thinking about a promotional reveal that costs millions of dollars, it’s a hard thing to guarantee. Sure, Amazon easily has the money for it, but whether they will do something is a totally different story.

We just hope that even if there is no big reveal around the game tomorrow night, there is a real promotional effort made elsewhere. The Wheel of Time deserves it, and we want to see in general Prime Video make a huge investment in fantasy. Remember that they have both this and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that deserve time in the spotlight!

