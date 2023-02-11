Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A short campaign window?

The road to a Ted Lasso season 3 has already been long, and that is something that we can say with all the confidence in the world. How can we not? This is a series that has been off the air now for well over a year and at this point, we’re eager to see something more revealed featuring Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast.

This is where things fundamentally start to get super-confusing. Just think about it like this: We’re going to be seeing the series back this spring. We also tend to think that means before June 1, since Apple TV+ will want it eligible for the Emmys. Personally, we think it will be back before May 1, mostly so that it can get some episodes in there for said Emmy campaign. Yet, there’s been almost nothing said other than that spring announcement, and the series’ carefully-branded social media has kept things just about as quiet as someone can.

What we’re starting to wonder at this point is simply this: Could the streaming service be trying something a little bit different when it comes to the campaign here for season 3? We know that the typical season 3 promo tour consists of a premiere date a couple of months in advance, a trailer a few weeks later, and then interviews a couple of weeks before a premiere. With Ted Lasso, there is a chance that this could all be condensed.

The argument for doing this is simple: It gives Sudeikis more time to focus on finishing the show in post-production, and you can argue that there doesn’t need to be some huge season 3 campaign. People are going to watch and at this point, that should be obvious. This is one of the biggest comedies of this generation! You can even argue that if the show does a full promo campaign in just a month, it could help the show since it will remain in the conversation the whole time.

Sure, we’ll have to wait and see if Apple TV+ really wants to take a risk at all with a series this important, but all of this is at least worth thinking about.

How long do you think we'll be waiting for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date reveal?

