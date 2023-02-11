The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: Hopes after renewal

What is there to hope for when it comes to The Terminal List season 2 over at Prime Video? Well, there is a lot to be excited about!

First things first here, let’s remind you of some of the good news that came about earlier this month. Not only is the Chris Pratt series confirmed to be coming back for more, but there are some other things that you should know / be excited about already. Take, for example, the potential of a Taylor Kitsch prequel, which is also being worked on behind the scenes!

All of this recent news, at least for now, is a further reminder of the faith the Amazon-owned streaming service has in The Terminal List, the source material, and the future. Clearly, they are going to want more of it around for a pretty long time, and it is largely a matter now of where we are going to be able to see something more arrive.

So when is the earliest we could expect it? Judging from both the timing of the renewal and also Pratt’s always-busy schedule, we would be shocked if something more came out this year. Granted, we don’t think that Prime Video needs to rush anything when you think about some of the other stuff that it’s got set for itself behind the scenes. Just remember for a moment here that they have something more already set in regards to Jack Ryan, which has a similar audience and is entering its final season.

If we are lucky, we’ll see season 2 arrive at some point in the first half of 2024. Just remember here that this streaming service, perhaps more so than any others, is okay letting something stay on the shelf for a while. Even if more episodes are wrapped up behind the scenes, that doesn’t mean they will premiere for many months after the fact.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Terminal List season 2 at Prime Video?

Is there anything in particular you are hoping to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — we have other discussions coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







