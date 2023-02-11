The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Zach’s women head abroad!

Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor is right around the corner, and at this point in the journey, things are starting to change.

For the sake of this article, we mean this geographically more so than anything else. We’re going to see all of Zach Shallcross’ women head to a brand-new destination! The Bahamas will be the setting for the upcoming dates, and this is exciting mostly in that we rarely see the show go somewhere this tropical early on in a season. Usually, this feels like something saved for either closer to hometown dates or right after the fact.

In a sneak peek over here, you can see Jesse Palmer deliver some of the good news to the women that they are leaving the mansion, and of course there’s a lot of instant enthusiasm. Of course, there’s a lot of irony in how fast the producers make this journey feel, but everyone is ready to kick off the next phase of the season.

So what is going to happen over the course of this episode? There are a lot of things here that are going to feel super-familiar. There will be some individual moments for a couple of women, but also a group date and plenty of drama. One of the big storylines here is something we have seen in the past: Suspicion that one of the women is there for Instagram followers more so than being a part of Zach’s journey. We still find most of this funny because of how many women build huge followings off of this show … and also how a lot of them probably want this. You just have to navigate things carefully in order to ensure that you still out of the drama.

In other words, there are some unwritten rules to this franchise that you need to follow. If you don’t, it could mean some problems for you down the line.

Related – Check out some more details on The Bachelor episode 4 courtesy of ABC

Is there anything that you especially want to see during The Bachelor episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other news down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







