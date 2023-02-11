Halo season 2 premiere date: Chance at a Super Bowl spot

Is there a chance we’re going to see something pertaining to Halo season 2 over the course of Super Bowl Sunday over on Fox? We do wonder if it makes a certain degree of sense. Production started on new episodes late last summer, and this is the sort of show that seems to have a lot of synergy with what you see with big-game ads. This is a hugely popular property based on video games, and that means there’s potential for action-packed teasers galore.

So will Paramount+ actually shell out the money for a Halo season 2 ad this weekend? That’s an entirely different story, and there are some reasons why they may be thinking about it / opting against it. The financial consideration is the biggest one. The first season of the Pablo Schreiber series was extremely polarizing, and we tend to think that most parties involved are already aware of that. We can’t say we are 100% confident that the streaming service will think that the Super Bowl is the right venue.

Also, there’s a case to be made that season 2 is still too far away. There’s a chance, thanks largely to a lengthy post-production, that you won’t see new episodes here until much later this year. A premiere date may not be announced for several more months. You don’t want to reveal something too early to the point that viewers forget about it.

In the end, we tend to think the best way to get buzz around Halo season 2 is simply a matter of spreading attention via word of mouth. The show has to win fans of the games back over in a lot of cases, so the #1 priority right now should just be making sure the story is of top-quality. If that happens, there’s a chance that some people may eventually come back. Or, you can get new viewers altogether.

What do viewers want? It seems to be a story tied more to the original premise, but also action and plenty of it.

