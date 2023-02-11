NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Lucy comes home!

As we get ourselves prepared for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 15 far in advance, there are a number of different things worth stating. For starters, this could be one of the most-anticipated episodes in a rather long time and for good reason. After all, this is when Lucy Tara is going to be back in Hawaii!

We know that Yasmine Al-Bustami has been somewhat MIA on the series as of late, though we did see her during the crossover and briefly for a story on the aircraft carrier, where she was working as an agent afloat. She’s taken on a big challenge and at the end of the day, it seems like she’s ready to return home (and to Kate Whistler) when “Good Samaritan” airs on February 27.

Want to know more about it now? Then go ahead and check out the season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Good Samaritan” – When a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) to investigate who is after them. Meanwhile, Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from her agent afloat job early, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Do we think that Lucy is going to settle back into her old role without too much trouble? In theory, sure — it’s not like she has been out of work the past few months! There could be a slight readjustment, but we think everyone, both personally and professionally, will be happy to have her back. Our hope is that she’ll be around for the rest of the season, so let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best!

