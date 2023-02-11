The Last of Us season 1 episode 6 promo: The state of the cure

As we prepare for The Last of Us season 1 episode 6 on HBO next week, there are some things that are pretty darn clear. For starters, Ellie’s cure is not quite anywhere near as simple as it may have once seemed.

During episode 5, she hoped that her blood was going to be enough in order to save Sam — it wasn’t. This doesn’t mean that she will be helpless to stop the infections all over the world, but things are a little more complicated. This is what makes the scientists more important, and adds even more weight to her meeting the Fireflies out west.

So where does Ellie go from here? We do think she’s still driven to try and find a way to cure most of the world around her, but she may need someone to help her not become fully jaded and hardened — and yes, that could prove rather different.

The promo for episode 6 does signal that we’re going to be seeing our heroes take off to a far more wintry climate out west and with that, there is a reunion of sorts with Joel and Tommy. They have a lot to reconcile between them, but we also do wonder just how important Tommy could end up being to the story as a whole. This is a chance, once more, to explore, another singular character within the apocalypse. We’ve learned already, for better and worse, just how much this show doesn’t mess around with lives of their main players.

We know that there is going to be more heartbreak coming, so be prepared for that. Just don’t also lose sight of that hope. It’s one of the things that does at least separate this from some other post-apocalyptic shows out there.

