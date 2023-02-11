The Last of Us season 1 episode 5: Are Sam and Henry dead?

As we prepared for The Last of Us season 1 episode 5 on HBO, we had a pretty good feeling that we’d be getting emotional again. We had a chance to spend some real time with Sam and Henry here, characters who were familiar to fans from the video game.

What we did not anticipate, just like Bill and Frank, was that we’d grow anywhere near as fond of them in such a short period of time. It was really about a guy doing what he could to help his little brother, even in spite of all the obstacles that stood ahead for the two of them. They were able to survive amidst an oppressive regime with its leader (in Kathleen) hunting them at just about every turn.

Unfortunately, none of this made it possible for the two to survive long-term, even in the midst of helping Joel and Ellie get out of Kansas City. The moment Sam got infected, it was clear that something bad could be happening. Ellie tried to save him with her blood, but if there is a cure that comes out of her, it’s not going to be that easy. He attacked her, and it wasn’t until Henry shot him that the violence stopped. Then, Henry took his own life, as well.

Going through this experience was another reminder of how brutal and harrowing this road can be, and there’s such a loss of innocence here for Sam in particular. You could see just how desperately he wanted to still be a kid, and it broke Ellie’s heart to see him go. She probably saw a part of herself in him, and a version of her that she probably would want to be in some form.

What did you think overall about the events of The Last of Us season 1 episode 5 over on HBO?

