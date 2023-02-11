Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14: Why the long wait?

We know that Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 is going to be coming to CBS down the road but, unfortunately, we’ll be waiting for a while. There are no new episodes currently scheduled until March, and that leads us to the next big question we’ve got: Why? What is the value in making us wait so long to get to see something more?

Well, the first thing to remember is that it’s really not that atypical for the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series to have these sort of hiatuses during the season. After all, we’ve seen them on so many different occasions already! The thing that always makes it so hard with this show is the simple fact that there is no synopsis or promo out there for what’s coming up next — only questions.

The reason why CBS likes to do this in general is that to some extent, they still adhere to an old-school model of doing TV. That means they want to give you 18-22 episodes of a given show from late September / October until late April or early May. They haven’t wanted to veer from that at all, even right in the middle of a streaming era.

Also, remember here that Blue Bloods films most of its episodes during the season, and because of that, they actually need more time to get some more ready to go. This is what we are seeing here, and that will be the case again in season 14 (provided that we get one — for the time being, we are hopeful).

The good news for the show’s future at this point is clear: Blue Bloods performs extremely well in the ratings. That means that it still has some value for the network even when it is not on the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

