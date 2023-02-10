Uncoupled gets season 2 at Showtime, after Netflix cancellation

The Neil Patrick Harris romantic comedy Uncoupled has managed to do something that, at least to date, is fairly rare: Get saved following a cancellation at Netflix.

According to a report from Deadline, Showtime has stepped up to the plate and given the series (which comes from Sex and the City alum Darren Star) another batch of episodes. There are a number of reasons why this may have happened, and we think it starts with Uncoupled coming from MTV Entertainment Studios. As some of you may already know, this company is owned by Paramount, which also owns Showtime — which, for the record, is going to be rebranded soon as “Paramount+ with Showtime.”

This series effectively fits right in with what Showtime has done for years when it comes to LGBTQ+-friendly programming, and we also think that it helps that there is a pretty big star at the center of it. Harris is going to stay in the press with an upcoming arc on How I Met Your Father, and we do not doubt that it is going to find more of a suitable promotional window here than it ever did over at Netflix. Sometimes, that streaming service can be tough for shows thanks to its binge-watching business model — also, things can be easily lost in the shuffle, especially if they exist outside of your typical long-established algorithm. If you have diverse tastes, that can make it a little bit harder for the service to know quite what to do with you.

So while we’re of course thrilled to say that another season of Uncoupled is coming, odds are you will be waiting a good while in order to see it. It takes time to make a quality show, so late 2023 or early 2024 seem to be the most likely dates. No matter, congrats to the cast and crew for finding a second life at a time where this remains somewhat hard to come by.

What do you think about Uncoupled getting saved for another batch of episodes?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming soon. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







