Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 11, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? After the fantastic Pedro Pascal episode, it’s understandable to want more! Also, remember that this is Super Bowl Weekend and if you wanted to do some fun, topical sketches, doesn’t this feel like a golden opportunity to unleash a few of them?

Unfortunately, opportunity does not always equal us getting a chance to dive into something new. There is no new episode of the sketch show tonight, and there won’t be for the next couple of weeks. The series will return on February 25 with Woody Harrelson returning once more to host.

Is it somewhat a mistake to make us wait that long for another new episode? If you feel that way, we more than understand! However, this is where we remind you that it is fairly commonplace that we get some sort of sizable hiatus like this right in the middle of a season of SNL, even if that’s a pretty frustrating thing to think about. There is an established pattern here where you get some new episodes, a hiatus, some more new episodes, and then another hiatus. Rarely in non-election seasons do we get more than three installments all at once.

Following the February 25 installment, and makes sense what we get at least one or two more over the course of March. After that, we may get another break again. We do tend to think that over the course of this current hiatus, we’ll learn at least about one more upcoming host. Honestly, it’d be a little bit strange if we didn’t.

Personally, we’d like to see at least one former cast member in March! The show has done a good job of booking hosts as of late, but we like a little nostalgia here and there.

