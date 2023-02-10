The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Zach Shallcross & Instagram-gate

Be prepared for drama on The Bachelor episode 4 on ABC — after all, one of Zach Shallcross’ women is about to break a cardinal rule of the show. When it comes to social-media fame, you can’t say the quiet part out loud!

Let’s be honest for a minute: Almost every person comes on the show, in part, to increase their follower count. If they just wanted true love without the fame, there are a thousand other venues for it. You can be there for Zach and also social media, but the amount of people who are there solely for him and don’t care about the celebrity factor is probably pretty low. It’s likely the same for The Bachelorette and every other part of Bachelor Nation overall.

Here’s the problem: You can’t can’t about getting Instagram followers while you are on the show! You have to treat it almost as a coy consequence to your participation. If you act like you don’t care about your online presence, that probably benefits you more than talking about it. Someone brings it up on The Bachelor Monday, it gets back to Zach, and Zach then questions if that woman is there for him. (Check out more in a preview over here.)

If we’re Zach, we get it — he’s likely aware that almost every person on this show wants some measure of fame, but most people have the self-awareness to not bring it up. Openly talking about it is a red flag in his eyes, and we already know he sent Christina home on the basis, seemingly, of some drama in the house. He seems pretty quick to remove people from his season who he thinks could be ruffling some feathers.

What we’re trying to say is this — unless the woman talking about followers was already a favorite, this may not end well for them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

