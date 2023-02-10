The Last of Us season 1 episode 5 start time on HBO Max

If you weren’t aware already, tonight is going to be a pretty special one for anyone excited for The Last of Us season 1 episode 5. It is, after all, arriving early on HBO Max!

So why is this happening? There is a method to the madness here, and it has everything to do with what’s happening over the weekend with the Super Bowl. The last thing that the folks at HBO / HBO Max want to do is limit their buzz and/or the total viewership of this show. The post-apocalyptic epic will still air on the network Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, but there is a chance for you see it a little bit earlier…

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern tonight or 6:00 p.m. Pacific (the same time the show airs on Sundays), HBO Max subscribers will be able to see the next chapter in Joel and Ellie’s journey, which feels as though it is going to pick up almost directly where the story tonight leaves off. There will be more to explore with Kathleen, who has taken over Kansas City with her group of rebels. Video-game characters Sam and Henry are going to have a prominent role, and we’ll see as well if there is a stronger bond that forms with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s characters. We started to see a little bit more of that over episode 4, though we know that Joel has a lot of walls up. For starters, he’s done some bad things that have made him jaded. Also, he’s never got over losing his daughter and we don’t think he wants to be close to anyone else.

Another interesting thing to note? By the end of this episode, we will be beyond the halfway point of the season. That effectively means that momentum is going to start picking up like never before…

