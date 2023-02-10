YOU season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest

Since we are halfway through season 4 at the moment, isn’t this a great time to wonder about a YOU season 5 renewal? We tend to think so.

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: Through all of the promotion of the upcoming batch of episodes, there has been no indication that we’re in the midst of the final season. That allows us to have a certain degree of hope for more down the road! This is a show that has long been a streaming favorite and with that in mind, we have to believe there’s a chance that something more will be coming down the road.

Do we think that a renewal will be announced at some point before season 4 part 2 comes out? Probably not. It’d be a wonderful surprise, but Netflix tends to wait for about a month after a new season releases from start to finish before making it clear what the future holds.

If there is one thing to be concerned about with a show like this, it’s rather clear: How much more story is there to tell within Joe / Jonathan’s world? The challenge with a character like this is that he’s almost always on a knife’s edge. It’s impossible to fathom that he is going to be able to just avoid getting arrested or killed forever. Yet, we know already that this show is not trying to be a reflection of reality, but it does need to be grounded in something, right?

If we do end up getting a YOU season 5 renewal, we anticipate that it could launch at some point in 2024. That will depend, of course, on the shooting schedule first and foremost.

