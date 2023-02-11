1923 season 1 episode 6 preview: Addressing the cliffhanger!

As so many of you are probably aware at the moment, there is a lot that we’re going to see on 1923 season 1 episode 6 this weekend.

So where do things start here? Well, that’s pretty darn simple at the moment: Where they have to start. We are, of course, speaking of that epic cliffhanger that featured Spencer Dutton and Alex after the tugboat incident at sea. It is going to be hard for us to focus on anything else until we learned what happened to them!

Even while we say all of this, of course there is still no confirmation that 1923 episode 6 is going to do just that. Our feeling is that it will be resolved within at least the first 15-20 minutes of the episode, but we recognize that there are some other things that the producers may look at, including the struggles at the ranch as Jacob and Cara Dutton have to deal with a pretty sudden, challenging threat — basically, the sort of problem that they cannot ignore even if they’d like to. Meanwhile, we tend to imagine some of the other storylines are going to come together at some point.

While we’re hoping that both Spencer and his relatively new love both end up being okay, there’s one thing that you should remember: 1923 has already killed off a major character, and they could do so again. Yes, we know that the Dutton family perseveres in some shape or form, but that doesn’t mean that every single one of them lives for a whole lot longer! This is where writer Taylor Sheridan has been able to insert a little bit of drama into the proceedings, and that is what creates some excitement.

Remember now that this episode is going to turn up overnight on Paramount+, and the show will not be taking any time off for the Super Bowl.

