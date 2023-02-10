NCIS season 20 episode 15 spoilers: 450th episode details!

For those of you not currently aware, NCIS season 20 episode 15 is going to be so much more than your average installment of the series. We are gearing up for an epic milestone like no other! This is the 450th episode of the series and by virtue of that alone, it is fair to say you expect plenty of twists and turns. Also, how about a chance to learn something more about Alden Parker?

While we have no casting news to officially report as of this time, we can confirm that Parker’s dad will be appearing over the course of this episode. For more, just take a look at the attached synopsis:

“Unusual Suspects” – NCIS investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident. Also, Parker’s dad, who is temporarily living with him, assists the team in their investigation, on the 450th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Given that 450 is such rarified air for any major television show in 2023, we tend to think that the whole NCIS team is going to put a little bit of extra effort into making this one special. After all, how could they not? We hope that there are a few surprises even beyond the synopsis that we’ll get a chance to see over the course of the hour, and we will be able to build into them. We just want to see a real celebration of the humor and heart that has made this show such an institution. While there is no official announcement as of yet concerning a season 21, we also tend to think that this is a foregone conclusion. After all, why wouldn’t it be?

