Ghosts season 2 episode 15 spoilers: ‘A Date to Remember’

Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Ghosts season 2 episode 15? Well, let’s just say there’s a little bit of romance ahead!

Given that next week features Valentine’s Day front and center, we can’t say that we’re shocked that there is a story coming titled “A Date to Remember.” Why wouldn’t we want a little bit of romance here? There is so much fun stuff we could see from start to finish, and we can only hope that there’s a lot of fun stuff — especially for Thorfinn and Flower. Odds are, not everything is going to go according to plan.

To see a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the Ghosts season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

“A Date to Remember” – Sam and Jay help Thorfinn create a perfect first date with Flower. Also, Hetty feels slighted by the ghosts’ new housemate, Nigel, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 16 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Let’s hope this episode is pretty satisfying, especially since after the fact, there is going to be another short hiatus. We also can’t forget that we’re not that far away from the end of the season, either. While it is very much nice to know already that the comedy is coming back for a season 3, that won’t make things any easier during the hiatus! We just hope that this season ends with a really interesting hook that allows for the show to evolve, while still allowing us a chance to still relish in everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Of course, we still have a lot to get to before then! Next week, let’s just enjoy a little bit of romance, and remember that there is going to be plenty of opportunities down the road to further discuss the long-term future.

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 2 episode 15 on CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

