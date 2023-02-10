Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 return date over at CBS

Following the new episode tonight, is there anything to look forward to when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14? When will this story be coming to CBS down the road?

There are a few different things to think about at this particular moment, but let’s go ahead and start with this: There is no installment next week. Beyond just that, there is no installment seemingly the following week, either. This is a show that does take hiatuses here and there, but that doesn’t mean that it is ever easy. According to the Futon Critic, you are going to potentially see Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast back on Friday, March 3.

At the time of this writing, there is no title for the upcoming episode. Beyond just that, there are no details! Are hope is that there are at least a couple of Blue Bloods episodes that you will have a chance to see over the course of March, mostly because later on in the month, we are anticipating that there will be another hiatus due to college basketball. If you are a longtime CBS viewer, then you know that this is something that always tends to happen at this particular point in the year.

As we move through the rest of this season, we certainly would not expect any sort of jaw-dropping or earth-shattering surprise. This is a show that very much knows what it is, which really shouldn’t come as that much of a shock. It’s a consequence of it being on the air for so many years and also being a ratings monster in terms of live viewers and in syndication.

Is there a chance that we hear of a renewal by the time it comes back? Absolutely, but we wouldn’t count on that with the utmost certainty. Typically, these renewals come around later in the spring.

Is there anything you most want to see as we prepare for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 14 on CBS?

