Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing the show back with another installment once and for all?

There is a lot of exciting stuff well worth getting into here, but let’s start off at this point with the good news: There is something more coming soon! The crime drama is going to be coming back at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time with a story titled “Past History.” Rest assured, there is a lot to look forward to here, especially when it comes to guest stars. After all, both Joe Hill and Jack Boyle could be involved in this story.

If you do want to score a few more details about the future now, check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Past History” – Danny and Baez race against the clock to catch a serial killer targeting young women across the city. Also, Erin and Eddie clash when Eddie intervenes in a murder case and Erin’s personal life; and Frank must decide how to discipline his grandson Joe Hill (Will Hochman) when Joe breaks protocol while working on a joint task force with the FBI, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hopefully, there’s more Joe on the other side of this — this is a character who has brought so much great energy to the series ever since his debut.

If there is one bit of bad news we have to share…

There could be another hiatus coming on the other side of this, and that is something that we’ll dive a little bit more into down the road. There is a good bit of story still to come down the road, and we are absolutely hoping that there will be a season 14 a little bit later on down the line. Given that NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be ending at some point this spring, we don’t tend to think that CBS would end a couple of shows of this magnitude at the same time.

