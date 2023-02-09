Harley Quinn season 4 premiere date hopes at HBO Max

Following the Valentine’s Day special today at HBO Max, what can we say about a Harley Quinn season 4 premiere date?

The first thing that we can say here is pretty darn simple: You are going to see more of the animated series moving forward. We know that this was something a lot of people weren’t sure we were going to get in advance, and for a pretty good reason! Given all of the changes at HBO Max and also DC Studios consolidating a lot of their content, it would’ve been easy to argue that this should would’ve been pushed to the wayside. Thankfully, it didn’t — this is one of the most fun versions of Harley’s story out there and you’ve got a great cast of voice actors led by Kaley Cuoco.

Of course, just because we know there’s a season 4 coming doesn’t mean it will be here anytime soon. Odds are, we are still several months away from a premiere, let alone an announcement for said premiere. Season 3 premiered in late July of last year, and there’s a reasonably good chance we see something similar here. That means we could get a further announcement at some point in the spring.

Is there a chance that season 4 proves to be the end of the series? We wouldn’t go into this chapter of the series making any assumptions one way or another, given that there is that fear lingering out there for all the reasons we’ve specified above. It’s possible DC will decide to shut things down at some point, but we hope personally there’s another couple of seasons coming. So long as the quality is still here and the series is entertaining, why would you want to send it away? From our vantage point, there’s really no value in even considering such an option.

One way or another, let’s just hope there are more updates coming soon…

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Harley Quinn season 4 premiere?

When do you think we’re going to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

