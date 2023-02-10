Your Honor season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Any answers coming?

Following this week’s new episode, do you want to get more news when it comes to Your Honor season 2 episode 6? Let’s just say there is more coming in one week’s time!

First and foremost, let’s celebrate and/or bemoan the fact that we are at the halfway point of the season. Things are moving quickly and they have to. Michael is going to try to move forward in his new role, and there is going to be continued drama surrounding Jimmy, who is 1) very much out there and 2) still causing problems. Because of the ambiguity at the center of this series, we can’t say that anyone lives or dies with a certain degree of confidence. We just have to be worried for anything and everything all across the board.

Below, you can check out the full Your Honor season 2 episode 6 synopsis with other news all about what’s coming up next:

Michael and Elizabeth pursue a lead in Robin’s murder case; the Baxters make arrangements to silence Eugene; pushed by Gina and Carmine, Jimmy enters into a dangerous alliance; an overdose causes a major rift with the trusted lieutenants of Big Mo.

All of this should prove exciting, but also still complicated. We’ve got a lot of different characters trying to navigate this world, and every single person has their own agenda. Your Honor is becoming a show very much about strategy, and that is right now what makes this second season so fascinating. Sure, there are a lot of similarities to what we saw back in season 1, but this is a show trying to reinvent itself on the fly. The themes of the first episodes are still there, but there is no clear effort to try and repeat itself.

In the end, let’s prepare for almost anything, including more devastating moments. We still don’t think Michael is capable of redemption, but there are ways that his story could still surprise.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Your Honor season 2 episode 6 over at Showtime?

