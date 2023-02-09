Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Why almost nothing?

When we do look towards a Squid Game season 2 at the moment, it is clear that the Netflix series is in a rather strange spot.

After all, just look at what we know and don’t know at the moment. There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes for a while now and yet, very little else has been said. There’s been no casting, no story teases, and also no definite news on filming. You would think that this wouldn’t be that unusual for a show on Netflix, but then you remember that Stranger Things has had plenty of teases over the past few months — and that’s in spite of the fact that filming isn’t underway for this show until we get around to the late spring or early summer.

So what’s the big difference between these two shows? It’s actually not that complicated. When it comes to Stranger Things, you have a series with an established cast that shoots in America and is easily accessible to local reporters. Meanwhile, Squid Game is a Korean drama that will likely have a lot of new cast members for season 2. It’s able to insulate its story a whole lot more.

When is all of this going to change?

At some point later this year, we tend to think that there will at least be a few headlines on something a little bit different when it comes to Squid Game. If nothing else, we tend to think that the streaming service would love to have chatter about something good related to this show, and not some controversy surrounding the reality show they are making based on it.

The other unfortunate reason why there’s almost nothing here is that we likely waiting for at least another year and a half to see the show back on Netflix, and it could be even later. Until filming starts, it’s clear we will be waiting a long time.

