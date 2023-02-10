Is BMF new tonight on Starz? More on season 2 episode 6

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? If you are anticipating another dive into Meech and Terry’s world on Starz in the near future, it’s hard to blame you! After all, we know that there is so much great stuff coming around the bend.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some rather unfortunate news that this week, the story is going to be on a bit of a breather. Due mostly to the presence of the Super Bowl this weekend, we are going to be waiting until Friday, February 16 to see it back. Obviously, this is a bummer, but it’s also pretty standard for Starz shows to take a week off at some point in their season. This is not something that is just exclusive to the world of BMF, as we have seen it take place elsewhere.

So what can we tell you to tide you over? Well, season 2 episode 6 is titled “Homecoming,” and it will feature Meech and Terry back in Detroit preparing to expand their business further. Of course, whether or not they are able to do so remains to be seen.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Meech and Terry return to Detroit from Atlanta with a product and a new technique to flood the streets with BMF product. Meech links up with Sterling and the PA Boys to continue his quest to kill Lamar.

Rest assured, though, that even with this hiatus, there is still a lot of stuff coming that you can very much be excited to see! You’re going to have a chance to witness a lot of drama, for sure, but then also more episodes in the already-renewed third season. We know there is talk about spin-offs, as well, and we’re excited to see what comes with that.

For now, just buckle up for a very entertaining and action-packed ride…

What are you the most interested in seeing right now when it comes to BMF season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







