The Last of Us season 1 episode 5: Who could die next?

It may be crazy to think about right now, but we are less than 48 hours away from The Last of Us season 1 episode 5 arriving! The next installment will stream on HBO Max early thanks to the Super Bowl, and we’re ready to see just how Joel and Ellie’s journey could continue.

Of course, with that there is also another big question to actively think about here: Who could die next. How worried should we end up being about that? On the surface, it feels like we already have an answer: Pretty concerned, though granted, we’re not losing our two main characters. That’s something that we can feel pretty happy about for now.

At the top of our own personal “death list” (morbid as that may be to write) entering this upcoming episode is Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), and there is a good reason for that. Just remember that this character is not in the source material, and we don’t foresee that the producers are going to veer too much off the journey that our lead characters are currently on.

Of course, there’s then also Sam and Henry, the two characters who Kathleen is so clearly after. They are around in the video games, and of course there’s an inherent risk that something could happen to them. Yet, it’s hard to say that much about characters we’ve barely even met at this point!

At this particular point in time, it does feel like in general, we just have to be set for a revolving door of sorts when it comes to guest stars. A lot of people are probably going to die, and the main thing you should really wonder is how they will impact Joel and Ellie along the way.

Who do you think is going to be dying moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 5?

