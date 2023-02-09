Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, Feb. 9?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? We wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting something more from the show, especially with the way that this past episode ended. Is Jet going to be okay, and when are we going to be able to breathe a little bit easier?

We wish that there was more that we could share this afternoon when it comes to this but, unfortunately, that is not the case. Just like the other series within the franchise Law & Order: Organized Crime is off the air, and you will be waiting until February 16 to see what’s next.

With that being said, have no fear: Jet’s fate will be front and center for at least a part of season 3 episode 14. Below, you can get some more information on that, plus then also what is coming up after the fact in episode 15, as well.

Season 3 episode 14, “All in the Game” – 02/16/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a member of the task force goes missing, Teddy takes advantage of the chaos to make his escape; Bell secures a key piece of evidence in her case against Murphy.

Season 3 episode 15, “The Wild and the Innocent” – 02/23/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After the daughter of Stabler’s former Marine buddy is kidnapped, the task force must help to settle a dangerous dispute between two rival biker gangs wrapped up in a deadly scheme. TV-14

Of course, we’re excited to see what’s coming over the next couple of episodes, but what about after that? We do think the show is going to continue to take on cases that are both important for the greater good, but then also personal as well. We’ve certainly got a lot of evidence that reflects this already, so who knows where things will go by the end of the season?

