The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 19 (finale): Who will win?

Next week on MTV you’re going to have a chance to see The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 19, otherwise known as the finale. Want to know a little bit more about what lies ahead? This is where one team is going to end up getting the million bucks, and we could have an epic showdown like no other.

Who could win? Well, this is where we get super-cheesy and say that it’s still anyone’s game! There is no reason to think otherwise based on where we are right now, especially with some of the contestants who are currently a part of the mix. There’s just so much experience left and these are people who know how to handle this high-pressure situation.

To get a little bit more insight right now all about what’s coming, check out The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 19 synopsis:

A brutal final elimination sends one pair out of the game just before the last push of the final. One Ride or Die pair takes home the one-million-dollar prize and title of Challenge Champion.

Of course, the show isn’t going to give some ridiculously large amount away heading into the finale at this point! We really just should be happy that there are a lot of worthy people left and hope that this is going to set the stage for a really engaging final chapter. There’s nothing that we want more than something that is highly competitive featuring a number of solid contenders. Basically, anything other than what we got on The Challenge USA when we had a chance to check that out.

Where things stand

Right now, Bananas and Nany managed to get the lead over Devin and Tori — and we’ll have to see where things go moving forward.

What are you hoping to see as we move into The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 19?

Who do you think is going to win at the very end of this? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — that’s the best way to make sure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

