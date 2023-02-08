Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? More season 11 scoop

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Given that so many other shows are on the air tonight, it makes some sense to think this one would be, as well.

Unfortunately, let’s just say that this is where we’ve got a little bit of bad news to hand over: The comedy is going to be on hiatus, and it is brought on by new comedy Not Dead Yet doing a two-episode premiere. This is an attempt to try to get it off to a good start, and it’s not going to be something that extends itself for some extremely long period of time. After all, the plan at present is for The Goldbergs to return next week, and we know that there will also be one on February 22.

Want to get more insight on both of these installments? If so, we suggest that you go ahead and share the synopses below…

Season 11 episode 13, “Moms Need Other Moms” – Erica’s world opens when she befriends another young mom. Meanwhile, Barry and Adam team up for a money-making performance inspired by a kooky ‘80s educational entertainer.

Season 11 episode 14, “Two-Timing Goldbergs” -After a month of seeing one another and some preconceived notions, Adam and Carmen discuss the status of their “adult” relationship. Meanwhile, an old friend of Erica’s visits town.

We tend to think that there’s also going to be a good bit coming in both March and April, and that is brought on by the show being where it is in the season right now. There is room to explore a lot of different stuff and in general, we’re excited for the current potential of the story! Let’s just hope that it lives up to some of the hype that we currently have for it in our head.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Goldbergs season 11 episode 13 when it airs?

What are you excited about when it comes to the upcoming stretch of the series in general? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







