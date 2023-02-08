The Late Late Show with James Corden has surprise replacement

One of the more fascinating TV-related headlines of the past few months is the end of The Late Late Show with James Corden. It hasn’t actually generated as much attention as you would think given the one-time popularity of the late-night format, but some of that may be because no real replacement had been named.

Now, it does seem like we are closer to an answer, and it may actually be tied to eliminated The Late Late Show altogether.

According to a report from Deadline, CBS is potentially looking at a revival of @midnight, a social-media themed comedy “game show” that aired for years on Comedy Central. Stephen Colbert, host of the current The Late Show, is already on board to executive produce a new version. No host has been named for the new version, and the report notes that Chris Hardwick (who hosted the Comedy Central show) is not directly involved in this version.

Is this going to be a worthwhile idea? Well, we understand the idea of CBS looking beyond the typical late-night format, which has grown somewhat tired in an era where there are so many better venues for celebrity interviews. A format like this is also a more cost-effective option since there aren’t really a lot of on-camera personalities you need. The original @midnight had some really funny episodes, but also some that left a lot to be desired. So much is going to be based entirely on 1) who you hire to host the new version and 2) the quality of the participants you get and their eagerness to take part. There is an element of audience interactivity that can be included here, and that’s especially true if you figure out how to tape as much of this live as you can.

Ultimately, we’ll withhold judgment until we at least figure out who the face of the show will be — that would, after all, go a long way.

What do you think about The Late Late Show being replaced with a version of @midnight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do you just that, come back for some other information you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







