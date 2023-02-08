The Conners season 5 episode 14: ‘Adding Insult to Injury’

After what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to know more about The Conners season 5 episode 14? We certainly wouldn’t blame you! Since we are in February sweeps, this is a time period in which we’re anticipating a lot of big stories and surprises across the board.

So what will make “Adding Insult to Injury” special? Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 5 episode 14 synopsis for more scoop on what’s coming:

Darlene continues her search for a new job. Elsewhere, Becky is desperate to spend more time with Beverly Rose.

What stands out through this? In between the title and what we’re hearing about at the moment when it comes to Darlene, it is pretty fair to guess that this search is not going to go anywhere near according to plan. There are going to be stumbles and bumps in the road, so let’s just hope that the writers find a way in order to make all of them unique and/or relatable at the same time. Isn’t that when this show is overall at its best? We tend to think so!

One other important thing to remember

Thanks to The Conners having an expanded episode order of 22 for the season, there is going to be plenty of time to watch all of these stories evolve! This is the first time that a season of this show has had a chance to explore so many stories, so there is room for highs, lows, and just about everything in between. For the record, we’re also confident right now that this is not going to be the final season. If it was, it’d be a real bummer that there is no formal announcement from anyone at ABC — this show deserves all the time in the world to plot out all of these stories.

