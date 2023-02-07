Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Star takes guesses!

Let’s face it — we all want to know when the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date is going to be at Starz! We’ve been waiting a long time for it already, and even still there’s no clear answer out there at the moment.

What makes this situation so fun / interesting? The cast don’t even seem to know much more than we do? In a post on Twitter this week, Kris D. Lofton (who plays Jenard on the show) was actively taking guesses on when it could be back!

In the past, we’ve heard Joseph Sikora guess that the show could be coming back in May, but we’re all still at the mercy of the big Starz machine to figure that out. Our hope is that over the course of the next couple of months, everything will start to become clearer. The easy guess is that Force will return either the week of the Power Book II: Ghost finale (similar to what we saw last year) or the week after. Why do anything different than this? The whole goal here really should be to just get some more episodes to all of us as soon as humanly possible … but Starz has some of their own priorities. They won’t overlap with these shows much because they want to ensure that people stay subscribed for some period of time.

Is there any good news here?

We’d argue so, only in the form that this upcoming season looks to be really good. That’s at least based on some of the super-positive stuff we’ve heard so far from some of the people involved in the show, which now has Tommy Egan guru Gary Lennon behind the scenes as the showrunner. The season could be starting off in a pretty tragic place in the wake of what happened to Liliana at the end of season 1. Let’s just hope that Tommy can get justice for her death, and try to also find a spot of stability.

When do you think we’re going to see a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date at Starz?

Check out more thoughts on the matter below, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

