The Winchesters season 1 episode 11 return date at The CW

Following tonight’s new episode, are you excited to see The Winchesters season 1 episode 11 on the air? Well, let’s just say there is a lot to get into here!

So where do we start? Well, the most natural place is by getting the bad news out of the way: You won’t have a chance to dive into the Supernatural prequel next week. The Winchesters is going to take a little bit of time off, but you will have a chance to see it back on Tuesday, February 21.

Want to learn more about what lies ahead? Then we suggest you check out the season 1 episode 11 synopsis below…

TAKE A BREATH – In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Mary (Meg Donnelly) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can’t quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John (Drake Rodger) standing before them, covered in blood. Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Nicol Desperito (#111). Original Airdate 2/21/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If there is one especially-bad bit of news that we have to share today, it is the reminder that there really is not all that much of the show remaining. We know that there are only a few episodes left and at that point, it’s all up to the powers-that-be at the network. Sure, we’re hoping that there will be a season 2, but who knows what is coming thanks to The CW’s new ownership? It’s pretty hard to feel confident in just about anything these days.

