Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Season 1 episode 6 news

Of course, there are a handful of different things worth getting into here, but let’s start off with the bad news … there’s really no point in drawing this out. There is no installment of the mystery series tonight, with the reason for it being rather simple: The State of the Union Address. The objective here clearly was to ensure that there was a lot of episodes leading up to this, mostly to ensure that there’d be a chance to get viewers hooked. Now, the question becomes if it can withstand a one-week break.

The plan here is to bring Will Trent and the other characters back on February 14 — how is that as a measure to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Below, you can get more insight all about the first story back, but then also another that is set to come the week after.

Season 1 episode 6, “Should I Go Get My Tin Foil Hat?” – A double murder leads the GBI on a cyber-chase to investigate a software firm’s activity behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Angie does her best to ensure a key witness testifies in her case.

Season 1 episode 7, “Unable to Locate” – When the GBI discovers that a neo-Nazi organization is planning an attack, they prioritize the case to protect innocent people. Meanwhile, Angie faces a potentially life-changing scenario and investigates a sneaker release gone wrong with Ormewood.

Like with so many other shows all across the board right now, there is no guarantee that a Will Trent season 2 is going to be coming up down the road. Watching live is a great way to ensure that you get something more and beyond just that, we recommend streaming the show on Hulu! It may sound cheesy, but every viewer is very much important.

