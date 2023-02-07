Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC? Season 1 episode 15

Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC with season 1 episode 15? If you are curious to get an answer to that, we are happy to help!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that the news we have to share here is going to make everyone happy. As a matter of fact, it could do the opposite. There is no new episode tonight, with the reasoning for that being that the State of the Union is on the air. This happens every year around this time, so this shouldn’t be thought of as any surprise.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

TUESDAY, FEB. 14 9:00-10:00 p.m. EST – The Rookie: Feds – “Dead Again” During a recent murder investigation of an investment banker, who was also declared murdered six years ago, the unit follows a suspicious trail that leads to new evidence on both cases. Meanwhile, relationships are put to the test as Fortune considers her future with Carter, and Brendon pushes his limits with Antoinette.

Of course, this seems like one of the more intense cases that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season. There’s going to be a lot of drama for sure, it remains to be seen just what’s going to happen to Simone in all of this. The promo for this installment made it clear that the character could be in a certain degree of jeopardy, and that’s at least something we should prepare for! After all, what would this show be if they weren’t allowing you to panic over the future of one character?

Beyond everything we’ve said so far, there is also a storyline in here about someone being potentially locked away for a crime they did not commit. That is something that touches back very much to current events.

Where do you think the story is going to go as we head into The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15 on ABC?

