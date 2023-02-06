Dexter prequel series officially ordered; new details

Apparently, the folks at Showtime have decided that they’re done dancing around the Dexter prequel talk. There have been rumors around it for days! Some were saying that the show was coming in the near future. Meanwhile, some others noted that it was only a theoretical idea.

Now, we have the answer: The network (which is soon to be merging with Paramount+) is officially ordering to series Dexter: Origins. According to Deadline, the new show “will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter. And, of course, the show will also focus on Dexter’s family, including a very-much-alive Harry and a very formidable, teenage Deb.”

Meanwhile, there remain conflicting reports on what else is out there. The aforementioned Deadline report notes that a season 2 of Dexter: New Blood is a near certainty, whereas elsewhere the prospect of it seems fairly far away. there is also talk about a Trinity Killer prequel, which we’re honestly not sure that we need — after all, didn’t we get plenty of his backstory in season 4?

In general, though, all of this cements further how hard Paramount is going to take advantage of the Dexter brand, which felt almost underground a good six months ago. This is all a pretty good reminder of just how fast things can change … but also why they can change again later. We still have a lot of questions about a prequel given that we already know so much of Dexter’s story. This is different from what we got with Better Call Saul, where that character was not altogether fleshed out over the course of Breaking Bad.

