Squid Game season 2 premiere date: A case to push it up?

We know that the wait for Squid Game season 2 at Netflix has already been long and, unfortunately, it’s not going to get easier.

What can we say about it right now? Well, let’s just say that we’ve yet to hear anything about filming and instead, most headlines related to the show have been of the more unfortunate variety. Take, for example, all of the allegations about the reality show that started up production not that long ago.

So when you think about that, we have to wonder one simple thing here: Are we going to see the streaming service pushing to get Squid Game on the service sooner rather than later? We do think that they’d like that. Ultimately, we do imagine that they’d love to get something more positive out there about the show, whether it be casting news or specific photos of the new set or games that are going to be “played.”

Unfortunately, we don’t know if the world of Netflix works like this, where they can just snap their fingers and get things moving any faster. Squid Game will be ready when it’s done, whether that be one year from now or a year and a half from now. After all, some of the claims we’ve heard already suggest that it could be later in 2024 when the show is actually back.

We do wonder if behind the scenes, some of the producers are frustrated by the negative attention towards the reality show, something that seemed like a questionable idea in the first place. The original show was meant to be social commentary on debt for the entertainment of the rich; is the reality competition losing some of the message? Or, are some of these reports about production of that show amplifying the message further?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

