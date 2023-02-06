Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, back with season 20 episode 13?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing new episodes here in just a matter of hours? We know there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the next new episode “Evil Eye,” mostly because we’ve got a story that is a little bit off of the beaten path.

Before we go any further, let’s go ahead and share the good news — there IS going to be a new installment tonight! You will have a chance to see this starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time tomorrow, and it’s going to revolve around an actress studying to play an NCIS agent. There is certainly an element of art imitating life in here, given that some of the actors on this show may have studied real agents to prepare for being on the show.

So what about the specific case here? Well, go ahead and check out the NCIS season 20 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Evil Eye” – In preparation for a role, a world-renowned actress (Tania Raymonde) shadows the NCIS team as they investigate a decapitation case, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Will we learn anything more about the individual agents within this episode? That remains to be seen, but it does feel like a particularly entertaining episode — which is something that is weird to say, all things considered. This is a story that has a serial killer component at the center of it, and things could get crazier and crazier as time goes on. Investigating a case like this could be hard, but it may be even harder with a civilian tagging along — especially someone who thinks they know how to be an NCIS agent already.

