AGT: All-Stars results: Did Kodi Lee or Brandon Leake make finale?

We knew entering tonight’s AGT: All-Stars that only one act would advance to the finale — and yea, the thought of that was annoying. Why only one act? We’re still not over the fact that there was no semifinals or opportunity to see multiple performances from a number of different people.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it felt pretty inevitable from the beginning here that we were going to see Kodi Lee and Brandon Leake squaring off against each other. These are two former winners with enormous followings and tremendous ability at what they do. Josh Blue finished in third, which has to be super-frustrating since he’s already been in this position again.

In the end, though, it was Kodi who found himself moving on to the next round and with that, continuing everything that he did the last time he was on the show. We do think he performed a really fantastic cover of “Biblical” by Calum Scott, and that could be the thing that sets the stage for him potentially winning the show at the end of the day.

So as we look towards the upcoming finale, let’s just say that things are going to be more intense than ever. Who is going to win out of the remaining field? That’s not an easy thing to figure out! We think that Kodi and Detroit Youth Choir are probably the two favorites, but so much will be dependent on what we see in the actual finale.

Also, remember the superfans in generic. Are they the most enigmatic voting block of all time? We certainly think so, mostly due to the fact that we don’t know their rationale, what they are looking to do, or what acts that they tend to favor. It does, in some strange way, really level the playing field.

What did you think of the results tonight on AGT: All-Stars?

Do you think the right act made it through? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

