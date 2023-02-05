Grammys 2023 start time, network, host, and lineup!

The 2023 Grammys are coming on the air in just a matter of hours — are you ready to learn everything there is to know about the telecast?

First things first, let’s remind you that the show is once again coming to CBS. This has been its broadcast home for the past several years, and we’re not sure if that will change anytime soon. Remember that this is one of the bigger broadcasts that we see in the winter, at least other than the Super Bowl; there’s no reason for this network to ever move away from it.

Trevor Noah is going to be the host of the show tonight, which is even more notable given his recent departure from The Daily Show. We have to take advantage of the opportunity to see him back on the air! We’re expecting some humor, but of course also a celebration of music’s biggest night.

According to a report from Billboard, the lineup of performers entering the show tonight includes Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, DJ Khaled with Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Steve Lacy, Stevie Wonder with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, and of course many more. There are always surprises with the Grammys, so go ahead and be prepared for anything!

A quick reminder

If you are setting your DVR in order to watch the show, you should go ahead and prepare to set it for extra time. This is a broadcast that almost always runs longer than three hours and you should prepare for the same exact thing here. There is just so much to get to! Remember that CBS doesn’t have much of an interest in shortening it, given that the broadcast = ratings and they don’t have another awards show this year that is going to pull anywhere close to these sort of numbers.

